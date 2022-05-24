NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has announced that it will reopen its boxing center in a new temporary location: the Park Pace Multi-Service Center.

The new location for the Norfolk Boxing + Fitness Center is at 606 W. 29th Street and will offer boxing training, classes and programs for youth and adults. It opens June 1.

More programming in the future will feature warrior fitness, low-impact cardio classes, therapeutic recreation classes and more.

The center is currently located at Harbor Park, but HeadWaters Resort & Casino wants to place a temporary casino for “limited gaming” in that location once they get their license.

“The Team Norfolk Boxing program is a globally recognized program with two Olympic medalists and two Olympic coaches,” the city said in a statement.

Norfolk’s storied boxing program created Olympians Sweetpea Whitaker, and more recently, Keyshawn Davis. Some community members and officials have said the boxing program has been a tool to quash gun violence.

The city said Park Place is more accessible than the Harbor Park location.

Program hours will be Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beginner’s boxing classes will be held 4-5 p.m. Team Norfolk Boxing practice will be at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Go to Norfolk.gov/play for more information.