Norfolk wants to hear what you think about Lime scooters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Love ’em or hate ’em, Norfolk wants to know how you feel about e-scooters.

With a fleet of 1,100, Lime scooters are just about everywhere in the mermaid city now.

As the city nears the end of its one-year pilot deal with Lime, it’s looking to gauge public perception and possibly make some improvements.

“We’ve had over 600,000 miles ridden, so that’s pretty good and we’re excited about that,” Transit Director Amy Inman told WAVY.com.

The city put a survey online Monday. They want to hear from riders and non-riders alike about their experience.

Inman said Thursday afternoon that they’ve already received more tan 500 responses.

“It will help how we move forward with our e-scooter program, as well as how we can make improvements and how we can improve the experience for the rider, as well as those who do not ride but share the road,” she said.

You have until Feb. 21 to submit your feedback. Take the survey here.