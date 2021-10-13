Norfolk Visual Arts Month kicks off with ‘Poetry on the Pavement’ project

Poetry on the Pavement Project (Photo Courtesy – City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 8th annual Norfolk Visual Arts Month is on a roll with poetry popping up along the city sidewalks.

The Norfolk Visual Arts Month is October and it began with the unveiling of a poem by Blair Middle School student Shaaron Hernandez Chamul.

Shaaron’s poem is part the Poetry on the Pavement Project that will stencil 25 select poems by 20 authors who live, work or attend school in Norfolk.

Poetry on the Pavement Project (Photo Courtesy – City of Norfolk)

The month-long celebration includes over 100 ways to experience visual arts in Norfolk every day.

Events and places slated during Norfolk Visual Arts Month are listed below:

Breaking Ground by Eloise Shelton-Mayo and Madison Mickler at the Offsite Gallery at MacArthur Center, October 15

by Eloise Shelton-Mayo and Madison Mickler at the Offsite Gallery at MacArthur Center, October 15 Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram, is a three-day pop-up installation of the Earth’s moon and night festival celebrating and interpreting all things lunar, October 15 – 17, at the Barry Art Museum at ODU

by Luke Jerram, is a three-day pop-up installation of the Earth’s moon and night festival celebrating and interpreting all things lunar, October 15 – 17, at the Barry Art Museum at ODU The annual Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival in Ghent, October 16-17

in Ghent, October 16-17 The NEON Festival , October 21 & 22, experience the NEON District through art exhibitions, local and national performances, mural tours and more.

, October 21 & 22, experience the NEON District through art exhibitions, local and national performances, mural tours and more. The Hermitage Museum & Gardens offers an immersive haunted theatrical experience beginning October 22.

offers an immersive haunted theatrical experience beginning October 22. Join Norfolk Arts for the dedication of their newest sculpture, Chryshellis , at Ocean View Beach Park, October 30.

, at Ocean View Beach Park, October 30. The Chrysler Museum provides engaging activities for all ages all month long.

provides engaging activities for all ages all month long. Additional events can be found under the events section of the Norfolk Arts Facebook page.