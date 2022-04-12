NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Public Schools Virtual Scholars Academy is open for applications through Friday, April 29.

The academy is open to all students in grades K-12 and has full course offerings such as special education services/accommodations and collaborative classes.

Students who want to attend the academy must apply and be accepted. Students who are accepted will stay enrolled at their zoned school and can participate in all school-sponsored sports, clubs and activities.

The application deadline is April 29.

Click here to start an NPS Virtual Scholars Academy application.