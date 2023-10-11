NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Utilities is offering interest-free payments and other assistance to help with their water/wastewater bills.

This comes after residents have seen increased bills due to a planned regular water and sewer rate increase. The city’s also blamed staff shortages and “unprecedented heat” for increased billing charges.

We recognize the problem and are researching alternate options that may prevent situations like this from occurring in the future. We regret any inconvenience this may cause our customers,” the city said in a statement last month.

The city says regular bill payments will still be due, but larger bills can be broken up over a three-month period with those interest free payments.

Customers who meet eligibility requirements can also sign up for state and regional help via the Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and Share H20.

For more more information visit norfolk.gov/helpwithmybill.