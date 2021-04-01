Norfolk treasurer offers new online bill payment options

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Treasurer’s Office is offering new online options for residents to pay their bills.

The expanded bill payment service includes Pay by Text and AutoPay, the City of Norfolk wrote in a news release Thursday.

The online portal is operated by Invoice Cloud and allows customers to view and pay bills, check their balance, make payments, and enroll in paperless billing.

Customers can also schedule one-time and automatic payments, securely store payment information for later use, and review up to 24 months of past bills.

“We want our taxpayers to take advantage of the opportunity to make full or partial payments and pay all of their invoices at one time.” said City Treasurer Daun Hester. “The city is always striving to be more environmentally friendly, so we also encourage taxpayers to go paperless.”

Taxpayers who register to pay online can sign up to get invoice notifications by email or text. Those notifications will come when their bill is ready to view, just before the due date, when a payment is late, and when a scheduled payment is pending.

Taxpayers can enroll in paperless billing, register to pay online and enroll in AutoPay at www.invoicecloud.com/norfolkva. Customers can pay by phone by calling 855-798-1537.