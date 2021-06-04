Norfolk transforms industrial waterfront into community space

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, Norfolk officials announced that they are transforming a former industrial site into a new community space.

The land, adjacent to Harbor Park on Water Street, will feature native landscaping and other natural features. It will serve as a connection between downtown and Harbor Park.

The project is expected to cost nearly $1 million, which will be funded by a combination of city funds and a grant from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund.

Construction is expected to start in June and be completed in fall 2021.

