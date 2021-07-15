Norfolk Tourism Foundation names new director

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, VisitNorfolk and the Norfolk Tourism Foundation (NTF) announced that Angela Blackwell Carter has been named the Foundation’s director.

As a Hampton Roads native, she has severed in several capacities throughout the region. Most recently, she served at the Vice President for Leadership Programs at Hampton Roads Chamber.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Angela Blackwell Carter to our VisitNorfolk family,” said Kurt Krause, President and CEO of VisitNorfolk. “I look forward to the outstanding accomplishments she will achieve as she brings her extensive experience, network and skills to the Norfolk Tourism Foundation, bettering our local community and furthering our knowledge of tourism trends through multiple research initiatives.”

Previously, Blackwell Carter served as the president of The King’s Daughters, the founding organization of the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters; past Chair of the Virginia Ballet Theatre; and founding Chair of the Norfolk Drug Court Foundation Board.

“I am very pleased to serve as the Director of the Norfolk Tourism Foundation and look forward to sharing the story of tourism’s major role in Norfolk,” said Blackwell Carter. “Together we can build a stronger industry and skilled workforce through research, grants and scholarships that provide access and opportunity to success across our region.”

Since being established in 2004, the NFT has awarded over $49,000 in scholarship and grant awards and participated in 17 research initiatives.