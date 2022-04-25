This year's theme is 'A Show of Unity'

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The annual Norfolk NATO Festival is returning this week. The theme this year is ‘A Show of Unity.’

Numerous events are scheduled throughout the city between April 28 and April 30, 2022.

The Norfolk NATO Festival is an international celebration that dates back to 1953. It highlights NATO’s influence and impact in the Hampton Roads region and honors the NATO Alliance and its member nations.

NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT) and Joint Force Command (JFC) Norfolk, both located at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, serve as NATO’s only two commands on the continent, making Norfolk NATO’s home in North America.

The following key events are free and open to the public:

View this year’s parade route map at this link.