NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a Norfolk police detective was convicted in 2010 of receiving bribes from suspects, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi announced on Friday to have a conviction integrity review of all closed prosecution files connected to the former detective.

Oct. 27, 2023 marks the 13th anniversary of the day Robert Glenn Ford was found guilty of conspiring to commit extortion under color of official right, extortion and providing false statements to the FBI.

He was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, and has since been released.

Ford extracted false confessions in high-profile cases, a release states. Some defendants in those cases had their convictions overturned, and have been granted pardons.

“He was known for bringing in tough cases, seeking confessions and enabling the convictions of individuals, what his colleagues and the prosecutors in my office did know was that Investigator Ford was prepared to take bribes,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Fatehi.

This conviction integrity review will be the first comprehensive examination of the prosecution files that were determined to be associated with Ford during his time as a detective.

University of Virginia Law students and staff will review the files for any irregularities that would suggest the defendant’s innocence, or had their rights violated.

“I have very little doubt when I say that we will probably find other cases to review, there’s no reason to think that the only cases where something terrible happened have already been found and taken care of,” said UVA Professor Deirdre Enright.

One of the most notable cases Ford investigated was the July 1997 rape and murder of Michelle Moore Bosko in her Norfolk Apartment.

Four Sailors were wrongfully convicted of and imprisoned in this case.

One of those sailors, Eric Wilson, spent 8 and a half years in prison for a rape he didn’t commit.

“I know I’m not the only one,” said Wilson. “There’s lots of folks out there.”

If the review returns any findings that need further review, the Commonwealth’s Attorney and other involved parties will be informed for a second review.

“We may never know the full extent of Robert Glenn Ford’s wrongdoing,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Fatehi. “But for the sake of victims, inmates, the community, and justice, we must turn over the stones we have, and we will, no matter what. If we ask witnesses to pick up the phone and report crimes — and then to come to court and testify — we have a duty to give them a justice system equal to their efforts.”