Norfolk resumes parking fee collection in garages and lots on May 1

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fee collection for parking in Norfolk will resume on May 1.

The Norfolk Parking Division will soon begin operating in city parking garages and parking lots. Fee collection for these areas will begin on May 1, and customers who have contract parking will be billed on April 27.

Parking fee collection was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have questions about parking, call the Norfolk Parking Division at (757) 664-6510.

Additional information including contract permits, resident permits, metered parking, and parking relief can be found online.

