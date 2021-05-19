Norfolk to resume enforcement at metered parking spaces, end one-hour grace period

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk announced on Wednesday morning that they will resume their enforcement of metered parking spaces.

In addition, they will no longer honor a one-hour grace period.

As part of the city’s pandemic relief, they began offering free parking in garages. Flexible cancellation policies and deferred payment options were also offered. The one-hour grace period went into effect last July as part of the Open Norfolk initiative.

City officials say that businesses will benefit from increased space turnover as reopening continues.

The revenue from the meters is used to help cover the cost of Norfolk’s parking operations including new cleaning equipment, LED lighting upgrades and updated entry and payment systems.

Drivers can pay for the meters using coins, credit cards, or through the Park Norfolk app.