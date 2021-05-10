Norfolk to reopen additional libraries, expand service at other branches

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Library (NPL) is reopening four additional neighborhood branches for Grab-n-Go services starting May 17.

Norfolk city officials say the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library in Ocean View and the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library in Norchester Avenue will also start allowing limited visitation.

Eight neighborhood branches will operate two days a week for Grab-n-Go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two anchor branches will open Tuesday through Saturday.

The updated changes will allow residents to browse the stacks or reserve a public computer.

Visits at the anchor branches will be limited to one hour total. All libraries will still require residents to wear a mask as well as proper physical distancing.

