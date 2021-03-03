Norfolk to release online tool to help spread flood awareness

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s Flood Awareness Week is March 14 – 20, and Norfolk is gearing up to launch an online tool to help residents better visualize their property’s risk in a flood.

Norfolk’s Director of Planning, George Homewood, announced the upcoming release of the Flood Risk Learning Center on Tuesday ahead of Flood Awareness Week.

Officials say the online tool will help residents better understand how flooding works in their area. A previous challenge for the city was that flood risk was usually presented horizontally without a clear view of the differences in landscape and land elevation.

City officials advise residents that the Flood Risk Center will be “intuitive and easy to use.” The online tool will be integrated with property-specific data, including photo depictions of the true flood depths for nearly all 56,754 homes in the city.

The online will help homeowners and renters better prepare for flood risks and help lower their insurance premiums.

For more information, click here.