Norfolk to receive nearly $6 million in federal funding for affordable housing

Norfolk

by: Isabella Rossi,

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Norfolk will be getting just a shade under $6 million in federal funding for safe and affordable housing.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday more than $9 million in funds were awarded across three localities — Loudoun County, Norfolk and Roanoke — through three grant programs.

Norfolk receiving the largest sum at $5,943,119, while Loudoun County and Roanoke will be receiving $2,503,400 and $1,324,740, respectively.

“We are happy to know that these federal dollars will help back efforts in Norfolk, Roanoke City, and Loudoun County to increase access to suitable, reasonably-priced housing for families who need it the most,” said the Senators in a statement.

Norfolk is getting a bulk of its funds — some $4.3 million — from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, which provides money to localities to develop “viable urban communities” that have housing for people with low- and moderate-income.

Another $1 million Norfolk is set to receive will come from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). This program provides grants to fund building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing.

The city will also get just over $360,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG) — which is a program that seeks to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street.

VIDEO: Chopper 10 over Norfolk in January

This new funding comes months after Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced Newport News and Norfolk would each receive $30 million grants to help transform distressed neighorhoods.

Norfolk is planning to use this $30 million for the St. Paul’s area redevelopment project. The city is planning to level the Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square public housing complexes, and replace them with mixed-income communities.

The city is seeking to increase the quality of life for residents and leave behind the neighborhoods’ poverty-stricken past.

Some residents in Tidewater Gardens — which is the city’s oldest housing complex — were informed in June that they will beed to vacate their unit as a part of this redevelopment begins.

