Norfolk to receive nearly $6 million in federal funding for affordable housing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Norfolk will be getting just a shade under $6 million in federal funding for safe and affordable housing.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday more than $9 million in funds were awarded across three localities — Loudoun County, Norfolk and Roanoke — through three grant programs.

Norfolk receiving the largest sum at $5,943,119, while Loudoun County and Roanoke will be receiving $2,503,400 and $1,324,740, respectively.

“We are happy to know that these federal dollars will help back efforts in Norfolk, Roanoke City, and Loudoun County to increase access to suitable, reasonably-priced housing for families who need it the most,” said the Senators in a statement.

Norfolk is getting a bulk of its funds — some $4.3 million — from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, which provides money to localities to develop “viable urban communities” that have housing for people with low- and moderate-income.

Another $1 million Norfolk is set to receive will come from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). This program provides grants to fund building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing.

The city will also get just over $360,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG) — which is a program that seeks to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street.

This new funding comes months after Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced Newport News and Norfolk would each receive $30 million grants to help transform distressed neighorhoods.

Norfolk is planning to use this $30 million for the St. Paul’s area redevelopment project. The city is planning to level the Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square public housing complexes, and replace them with mixed-income communities.

The city is seeking to increase the quality of life for residents and leave behind the neighborhoods’ poverty-stricken past.

Some residents in Tidewater Gardens — which is the city’s oldest housing complex — were informed in June that they will beed to vacate their unit as a part of this redevelopment begins.