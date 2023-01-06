NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk is going to receive additional funding for flood preparedness.

In the largest award from the Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) Grant Application, the City of Norfolk will receive $24.6 million in support of its Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Project. The funding will be used for developments to protect against coastal storm surge flooding. Phase 1A of the project will focus on the Ghent-Downtown-Harbor Park Flood Protection Barrier System. This region includes the most vulnerable populations in Norfolk, according to a news release from the city.

The supplemental awards were announced by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation on December 30, 2022. There will be a total of $51.7 million in supplemental awards given in the third round of the Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) Grant Application.

Click here for more information on the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund Grants and recipients.