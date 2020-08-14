Norfolk to receive 20K masks, public health materials as part of Health Equity Pilot Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk has been selected to participate in the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Health Equity Working Group’s Health Equity Pilot Program.

Under the program, Norfolk has been allocated 20,000 cloth masks, bottles of hand sanitizer, and public health materials.

The distribution will begin Saturday at the free COVID-19 testing event at Queen Street Baptist Church on Brambleton Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Impact Southside Mobile Pantry at The Banks of Berkley from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The Health Equity Pilot Program was established by Governor Ralph Northam in May as a state-local partnership focused on increasing equitable access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and public health information in underserved and historically disadvantaged communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said city officials in a statement released.

“To date, over 500,000 cloth masks and 420,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have been distributed to over 35 localities statewide.”

