Norfolk to provide free COVID-19 testing Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is offering free COVID-19 testing this Saturday — tests are limited.

The August 15 event is open to the public and will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 415 E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

Initially, there was a registration link to secure a spot but as of about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the city posted to its Twitter that the electronic registrations are full and walk-ins will be accepted.

Electronic registrations are full but walk-ins will be accepted. Limited tests available! — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) August 13, 2020

