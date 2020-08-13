Norfolk to provide free COVID-19 testing Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is offering free COVID-19 testing this Saturday — tests are limited.
The August 15 event is open to the public and will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 415 E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.
Initially, there was a registration link to secure a spot but as of about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the city posted to its Twitter that the electronic registrations are full and walk-ins will be accepted.
