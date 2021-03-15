Norfolk to participate in statewide tornado drill Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response team are encouraging residents to participate in the annual statewide tornado drill.
The drill will start around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, with a test tornado warning sent in the form of a monthly test through weather radios and local broadcasters by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Below are steps to help you prepare for a tornado:
- Before a tornado hits, develop a plan by identifying safe rooms at home or at work you and your family can take shelter in when a tornado warning is issued. Pay attention to danger signs in the weather, such as a dark, greenish sky, large hail, dark, low-lying cloud formations or rotations or a loud roar, similar to the sound of a freight train. Lastly, create an emergency communication plan for your family and pay attention to local and social media for the latest information on weather conditions.
- During a tornado, follow the same steps listed above. If you live in a mobile home, evacuate immediately and go to the closest building or storm shelter. If you are unable to find shelter, get into a vehicle and buckle your seatbelt. Put your head down below the window and cover your head with your hands. If there is no car or shelter, try to find a ditch or area lower than the ground to lie down in. You will be safer in a low, flat location than you would be under a bridge or underpass.
- Build your emergency kit by downloading the state’s emergency checklist online at www.vaemergency.gov.