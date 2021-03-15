Norfolk to participate in statewide tornado drill Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response team are encouraging residents to participate in the annual statewide tornado drill.

The drill will start around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, with a test tornado warning sent in the form of a monthly test through weather radios and local broadcasters by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Below are steps to help you prepare for a tornado: