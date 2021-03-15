Norfolk to participate in statewide tornado drill Tuesday

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Statewide Tornado Drill Virginia

Statewide Tornado Drill in Virginia. 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response team are encouraging residents to participate in the annual statewide tornado drill.

The drill will start around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, with a test tornado warning sent in the form of a monthly test through weather radios and local broadcasters by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Below are steps to help you prepare for a tornado:

  • Before a tornado hits, develop a plan by identifying safe rooms at home or at work you and your family can take shelter in when a tornado warning is issued. Pay attention to danger signs in the weather, such as a dark, greenish sky, large hail, dark, low-lying cloud formations or rotations or a loud roar, similar to the sound of a freight train. Lastly, create an emergency communication plan for your family and pay attention to local and social media for the latest information on weather conditions.
  • During a tornado, follow the same steps listed above. If you live in a mobile home, evacuate immediately and go to the closest building or storm shelter. If you are unable to find shelter, get into a vehicle and buckle your seatbelt. Put your head down below the window and cover your head with your hands. If there is no car or shelter, try to find a ditch or area lower than the ground to lie down in. You will be safer in a low, flat location than you would be under a bridge or underpass. 
  • Build your emergency kit by downloading the state’s emergency checklist online at www.vaemergency.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10