Norfolk to illuminate skyline, unveil new holiday art in NEON District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk will not be hosting the traditional Grand Illumination Parade this year, but the city plans to kick off the holiday season in a big way.

The illumination of the city’s skyline and other mini-activities will happen throughout the evening beginning on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Downtown Norfolk.

The timeline of events has not been released, but here’s what we know will happen so far:

The unveiling of new holiday art installation in the NEON District

Model Train Exhibit in Selden Market

Socially-distanced Santa photo opportunity

Reserve your timeslot now: Enter the queue line between 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Enter the queue line between 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Reserve your timeslot now: Performances by The Rhythm Project and other outdoor music and entertainment

Snowfall on Granby

The Santa photos opportunity is for visitors to briefly chat and wave to him from a safe distance. Only reserve one ticket per family. Upon arriving, guests enter the socially distanced queue line to visit with Santa. Only those with reservations can enter the line during their reserved time slot. Only a certain number of tickets will be available for each time slot. Masks are required.

For more information on the evening, click here.

