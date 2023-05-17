NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk will be hosting the first of three information sessions on May 17 to give residents updates on the newly transformed Tidewater Gardens.

The information session, titled “Happiness Starts At Home” will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Jordan Newby Library, located at 1425 Norchester Ave. The session will discuss residents’ rights to return, lease compliance, replacement units, and overall updates about the project.

Two other information sessions will be hosted this month. The second one will take place on May 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Norview Recreation Center, and the third will take place on May 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The new name for the community was announced as ‘Kindered’ back in March, and the first two properties in the community are expected to open later this year.

To learn more about the project, visit the St. Paul’s Transformation Project website.