Norfolk to hold groundbreaking for upcoming Five Points Civic Plaza Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Five Points area in Norfolk will soon get a plaza park.

The groundbreaking for the new Five Points Civic Plaza Park will be held on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Norview Avenue and Sewells Point Road. Councilwoman Mamie B. Johnson is expected to attend the event.

The groundbreaking will include remarks from Director of Parks & Recreation Darrell Crittendon and elected representatives. Following the program, residents are welcome to participate in outdoor games and visit the Norfolk Public Library Treasure Truck and Norfolk Police Department “Copsicle.”



Officials from Keep Norfolk Beautiful will also be at the event to provide free trees on a first-come, first-served basis.

All guests will be required to wear face-coverings and physically distance.

Plans for the new space include a green space for residents to gather, a tot lot for youth, a community garden, and improvements to the intersection. Construction is anticipated to begin in early winter 2021.

The Five Points Civic Plaza Park is one of the projects and improvements planned for the area following a Better Block Build Plan in 2015 between the City of Norfolk and community members.