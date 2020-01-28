Norfolk to hold discussion about teen substance abuse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Barry Robinson Center is hosting a conversation about teenage substance abuse in the community.

The child behavioral health center wants it to be a safe place where people can speak with experts about drug trends and learn what to do if they suspect a problem.

The event Saturday Feb. 15 is called “Hidden in Plain Sight”. It will give parents, teachers, counselors, and the community tools to see the signs of drug abuse.

There will be an interactive display of a typical teenager’s bedroom set up with drug paraphernalia. It will offer insights into current trends in teenage substance abuse, drug-related items, and the ways teens hide illicit drugs and alcohol.

Following the interactive display, featured speaker Dr. Hope Sinclair will share her expertise about the dangers of substance abuse, the long-term effects, and safe and productive alternatives.

The Barry Robinson Center is hosting the conversation in collaboration with the city of Norfolk Community Services Board. It runs from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Saint Patrick Catholic School and includes a free continental breakfast. It is free, but participants need to register.