NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response will be starting a monthly Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test.

These tests are to get residents used to alerts that will notify them in the event of an emergency.

The alert will be active for an hour after being sent out. During that time residents within that area of the testing zone who have signed up to get the alerts will receive an alert via text.

Recipients of the message do not need to take any action. After that hour the message will end and no longer be live.

Residents can look up their WEA testing zone online and check their phone settings to ensure they can receive alerts.