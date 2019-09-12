Norfolk to close, demolish City Hall South Garage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A parking garage across from city hall in downtown Norfolk will soon be leveled.

City officials said in a news release a structural consultant recommended the City Hall South Garage — located at Union and Main streets — be closed and demolished.

The garage, which was built in the 1960s, has exceeded its useful life, the city said in the release. The City Hall South Garage garage is closing on Friday at the close of business.

City officials said starting Saturday, Sept. 14, those who need to visit City Hall, the courthouse, the sheriff’s office and the jail can use the paid lot at the corner of E. Main Street and East Street.

Other options include the MacArthur North Garage off Market Street and free 45-minute parking under the Interstate 264 overpass.

City officials said those expecting lengthy visits to city hall should use the MacArthur North Garage.