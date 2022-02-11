Norfolk to buy crime-ridden shopping center with plans to demolish it

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has approved the purchase of a strip mall that has been the scene of multiple shootings in the last several years, with plans to eventually tear it down.

City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night to set aside more than $1.6 million to buy the shopping center that sits on a little less than an acre of land at 2707 Granby Street in the Park Place community.

Built in 1985, several of the businesses have been tenants for more than 30 years. While city officials say they shouldn’t expect any changes in the near future, eventually they should.

The purchase of the property is being done with the sole goal of strengthening the area’s overall quality of life, according to a memo to City Council from the city’s budget director.

“This is a great opportunity to increase the safety in for neighborhood and business owners alike,” Councilwoman Courtney Doyle, who represents the area, said on Friday.

There was little discussion when City Council voted, aside from Councilman Paul Riddick, who voted against the plan saying “it is just to rescue this property owner.”

In fact, there are two property owners involved in the possible purchase, which also includes several vacant lots across the street. While those are owned by the Kestow, Corporation, the Park Place plaza is owned by Chao And Yun, Inc., according to Norfolk property records. The company’s mailing address is listed as a home owned by Bi Chao Chen.

Riddle Associates, Inc., of Chesapeake, manages the property. A source with Norfolk city government not authorized to speak publicly about the issue said they were the ones who approached the city about buying the property.

In recent years, Norfolk police have responded numerous times to the plaza and the area around it. Within the last two years, a man was killed and multiple others have been shot there.

Kim Horton, who with her husband owns Philadelphia Hoagie Factory across the street, has had a front seat view. She agrees something needs to be done.

“Here, as opposed to across the street, it’s kind of a different world,” Horton said. “We hear about the crime.”

However, Chen, whose father has owned the “High Fashion” beauty supplies shop for more than 30 years, said he was blindsided by the news.

“I mean, I can’t believe this. We have been here for so long. Where is my father to go?” Julius Chang said.

Riddle Associates didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Jared Chalk, Norfolk’s economic development director, said any relocation and demolition would likely be months, if not years away.

“I don’t even have an executable agreement yet,” Chalk said. “We need to hear from the community first on what they might want there in the future.”

On Tuesday, the city is launching brainstorming sessions for the “Midtown Norfolk Future Area Plan.” Virtual workshops will be held Tuesday-Thursday at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86952707239. Those who can’t attend virtually can go the Y on Granby.

Horton said she already has some ideas herself.

“If they were to tear that down, and build like condos like they have down the street. That would be great for us,” Horton said.