NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk will break ground on a new fire station on Mar. 21.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Norfolk, the new Station 11 on Lafayette Blvd. is set to replace the second-oldest fire station in the city.

Norfolk breaks ground on new fire station (Photo Courtesy: City of Norfolk)

The groundbreaking of the new fire station will take place at 11 a.m. at 2601 Lafayette Blvd.