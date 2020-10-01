Norfolk Tides partner for chicken sale allowing people to donate to local foodbank

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides partnered with Mountaire Chicken for a Community Chicken Sale this year, and those interested can order and donate to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The online pre-sale runs until Oct. 11 and orders can be picked up at Harbor Park on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Those who are making a purchase to be donated to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore can select that option during the ordering process. The Tides will arrange the delivery.

Prices can be found on the website but the bulk orders will run about $50 for 40 pounds of chicken breasts and $40 for 40 pounds of chicken thighs.

When you order online, be sure to select your pickup time frame to allow the park proper planning and social distancing measures.

At your selected time, park officials will be ready for you to drive to the designated location in the Harbor Park parking lot and show your order confirmation.

Just open your trunk and the Tides representative (wearing a mask and gloves) will place your order in your vehicle.

Pre-order your chicken here. Refunds will not be available.

Harbor Park is located at 150 Park Avenue in Norfolk.

