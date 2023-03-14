NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides are implementing a “clear bag” policy at Harbor Park ahead of the new season.

Officials with the Tides posted the new policy on social media stating it is for the safety of everyone at the ballpark. The list includes several types of approved and non-approved bags.

Bags approved for the ballpark will now need to be either clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC that do not exceed 16 x 16 x 8 inches. Diaper bags and medical bags will be permitted, but will be subject to search by ballpark security.

Small non-clear clutch bags measuring 5” x 7” x 3/4” or smaller, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the ballpark.

Below is a list of non-approved bags:

Backpacks

Purses

Grocery Bags

Camera Bags

Mesh Bags

Drawstring Bags

Duffle Bags

Patterned Tote Bags

The Tide’s first home game for the 2023 season is set for April 4 against the Gwinnett Stripers.