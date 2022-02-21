Norfolk Tides brings back Youth Field Makeover Project to renovate local fields

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides is bringing back The Youth Field Makeover Project contest to renovate a local youth field with the help of Tides groundskeepers and front office staff.



This year’s makeover will include an upgrade to the playing surface and an improvement to existing dugouts.



Fan votes will determine the recipient of the makeover come March. The Tides will announce the winner on their website.

Since 2012, the Tides have renovated 15 fields in the area with help from the Tides Youth Baseball Fund.



These fields include:

Eason’s Crossroads (Gates, NC)

Ocean View Little League (Norfolk)

Smithfield Recreation Association (Smithfield)

Bennett’s Creek Little League (Suffolk)

Phoebus Little League (Hampton)

Shore Little League (Nassawadox)

Cradock Little League (Portsmouth)

Little Creek National (Norfolk)

Gloucester Youth Baseball (Gloucester)

Surry County Pony Baseball (Surry)

Deer Park Youth Field (Newport News)

Plaza Little League (Virginia Beach)

Thalia/Malibu Baseball (Virginia Beach)

Churchland Little League (Portsmouth)

Albemarle (North Carolina)

Those interested in having their facility get a makeover from the Tides can submit a picture of their field to Heather McKeating at HMcKeating@norfolktides.com. Along with the photo, fans are asked to include a brief synopsis of why their league’s field should receive this enhancement.



The deadline to submit this information is March 11, with online voting set for March 14.