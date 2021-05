NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager reported missing from Norfolk in late April was found safe in Roanoke last week.

A woman told police she saw Emory on Thursday, May 6 on the Roanoke Greenway. She was then picked up by officers and taken to the Roanoke Police Department.

She’s since been reunited with her parents.

Emory had been seen in Norfolk on April 18, and was spotted in Roanoke the next day.