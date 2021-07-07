Norfolk teen amputee begs for scooter back after it was stolen from parking lot at job

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — August 27, 2020, is a day 17-year-old Julius Brown will never forget.

“We were driving in North Carolina, and I was laying down, and we swerved a little bit and the car flipped 3 times. I was ejected from the window; I’d say a solid 15 feet,” Brown recalled.

Brown was in the car with his mom, Tonya Perrine, when the crash happened. He says it’s a miracle they both survived, but he lost his right leg in the accident.

Julius Brown after the surgery

“They had to amputate it the day of,” Brown said.

It took him months to learn how to walk again. To help get around, his mom bought him a blue automatic scooter.

Brown says it represented some freedom for him once again. Since he could now drive it to work, he started a new job at a Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters thrift store off East Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

“Him getting the job, he was so excited about that because unfortunately a lot of jobs did turn him down,” Perrine said.

Each day he says he parked it in the parking lot on the left side — but on Monday when he went to hop on it to go home it was gone.

“My boss last saw it around 2 p.m., then when I got off work around 4 p.m. it was not there,” explained Brown.

Brown called police to report it stolen. He says he had the key on him, so someone had to physically lift it into a truck.

“I would just like it back, my moped back. It’s the only way I can get to work, it’s the only way I can feel normal feel like I’m helping out again. I would like it back, it sucks they stole it.”

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for another one, if you’d like to donate you can click here.