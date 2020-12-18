Norfolk teachers union calls recent policy change on virtual learning a ‘betrayal’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Pandemic-style education outside classrooms and inside the Zoom room has been difficult for students, parents, teachers, and school administrators.

The Norfolk Federation of Teachers, which represents about a thousand Norfolk Public Schools teachers, negotiated a mid-week planning day in October when teachers on Wednesdays would be allowed to work offline to prepare lesson plans while students work online independently or with their parents.

The agreement was spelled out to administrators and teachers in an Oct. 12 letter that was obtained by WAVY-TV 10.

NFT president Thomas Calhoun says he negotiated the planning day in a meeting with school administrators.

“I said I need a yes or no answer and they gave it to me and in that email, you can see it says no faculty administration meetings on Wednesdays,” said Calhoun.

In the letter, administrators state asynchronous instructional days begin Oct. 14 and they are not to be used for faculty meetings or other meetings with administration.

But recently, teachers learned principals have been given the option to pre-empt the weekly planning day. In an email dated Dec, 2 and exclusively obtained by WAVY-TV-10, principals are informed they are permitted to call meetings on any workday. It goes on to state if principals need to call a meeting on Wednesdays, please don’t abuse it.

The head of the teachers union is outraged.

“I can’t tell you how betrayed I feel. With Norfolk Public Schools it’s always something. Just one thing after another. You [administration] sent the letter out in October. Why do you have to go back and tweak that? Why do you not go back and tell everybody why you did it? This is why I use [the word] ‘betrayal,’ because of the way they do things,” said Calhoun, who is also a former teacher.

Two veteran teachers who are union members spoke to WAVY-TV 10 but they did not want their names or even the names of their schools used in this 10 On Your Side investigation.

In a telephone interview, both were clearly distraught about the possibility of losing even one planning day.



One middle school teacher told 10 On Your side: “One more time… It’s not good… we’re already [truncating] the lessons… I can’t believe we are going through this… I’m not at retirement age but I’m seriously considering a way to retire.”

A veteran elementary school teacher told 10 on Your Side: “I am exhausted; I teach children to read with all my heart… I’m about in tears.”

NFT is raising public awareness while encouraging teachers to notify members of the Norfolk School Board.

“I am asking them [teachers] to write letters to the school board… I want the teachers to tell [the media] how they feel and why this is so important for them and for this [planning day] to be self-guided as they [administrators] promised

WAVY-TV 10 is awaiting a response from Norfolk Public Schools.