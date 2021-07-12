Norfolk teacher accused of arson in West Ghent denied bond

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A school teacher accused of starting a fire at a home in Norfolk’s West Ghent neighborhood was denied bond Monday afternoon.

42-year-old Ryan Lee Elza was denied bond during a court hearing at the Norfolk General District Court. Elza has been charged with one count of arson of an occupied dwelling.

The fire marshal said the arrest came after a joint investigation with the Norfolk Police Department into a series of suspicious fires in West Ghent. Elza is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail.

His arson charge stems from a house fire on June 11 in which Norfolk residents Pat and Tiffany McGee were inside their home with their two children when the fire broke out. Elza lived right across from the McGees.

A surveillance video during the night of the fire, obtained by Norfolk Fire Marshal’s investigators, captured what Elza stated as him carrying charcoal shortly before the fire began.

It was the same brand of charcoal investigators found under Tiffany McGee’s car where the fire started.

10 On Your Side confirmed Elza is a middle school teacher with Norfolk Public Schools. NPS officials said he was hired as an English teacher at Lake Taylor School.