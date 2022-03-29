NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is taking more steps to address safety downtown after two recent high-profile violent incidents, including a shooting earlier this month that left two people dead and three others injured and the police shooting of a man who they say fired shots at Grace O’Malley’s Irish pub.

Since the quintuple shooting on March 19, the Norfolk Police Department has increased patrols around downtown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and has started making unannounced visits to restaurants and “entertainment establishments” that have conditional use permits (CUPs) to check for city code violations and to “provide a visible presence in the area.”

No arrests have been made in that case, but Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone says it’s believed to have started over a spilled drink.

On Tuesday, Norfolk City Manager Larry “Chip” Filler announced more plans that focus on code enforcement, and said he’s also asking for all parking garage camera issues in the city’s garages to be addressed by the end of the year after a 10 On Your Side investigation. WAVY’s Andy Fox found that eight of Norfolk’s 12 parking garages have no surveillance cameras operating, and they had not been operating for about a year and a half.

Filer called the situation “extremely concerning.”

Back to the businesses, Filer said that enforcement will increase by March 31, with the fire marshal, departments of planning and neighborhood services, and Norfolk City Attorney’s Office making unannounced visits with “heavy enforcement of any city code violations at nightclubs and restaurants during nighttime hours. These inspections will go at least for 90 days, but may continue if continues warrant it, Filer says.

Extra requirements for CUP permit holders are also being proposed, including requiring enhanced security measures. Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, where the March 19 shooting started, has said it plans to add security.

The city’s commissioner of the revenue and treasurer will also check to make sure businesses are operating with licenses and are in arrears.

The city says “the goal of this action plan is to build a system whereby the business owners, operators, and the City of Norfolk have shared responsibility for creating a safe environment for all who live, work, and visit our restaurants in nightclubs,” and to “… get business owners and operators to a state where they are self-regulated, self-policed, and self-managed, with City support.”

With that, city leaders with the Downtown Norfolk Council on March 25 to start the process, and other concepts under consideration are the establishment of a body to provide entertainment district management and the starting variable occupancy for businesses.

WAVY’s Brett Hall was at the meeting and will have more on the plans coming up.