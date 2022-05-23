NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side say the suspect in a fatal shooting, 32-year-old Jayvon Smith, claims he was acting in self-defense when he fired at a 17-year-old in March in Norfolk.

Some details still are unclear, but court papers reveal how the 17-year-old’s actions could have led up to the shooting.

Smith was arrested and faces second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges related to the fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven on March 6.

The day after the shooting, 10 On Your Side spoke to a friend of the victim, Joshua Rucker, who says he wishes people would handle arguments differently.

“I want everybody to just calm down, stop all the beef and really focus on like, ‘Hey man. Maybe we need to talk out these real issues and figure out why we even don’t like each other,’” he said.

In a checklist for bail determinations form, as well as the commonwealth’s motion to revoke bond, investigators say the alleged victim apparently jumped into Smith’s vehicle, which was running at the 7-Eleven, and tried to leave the scene. Then, documents say Smith shot and killed the alleged victim.

Smith’s defense attorney says he was being shot at and returned fire “ultimately acting in self-defense.” Investigators also say the defendant was cooperative and didn’t leave the scene after the shooting.

Community members told 10 On Your Side back in March that they feel violence intervention and prevention programs for youth are long past due.

“Prioritize our events where we can become more proactive and do events now so that we can have a better environment safe for our youth,” said Bilal Muhammad from the Stop the Violence Team.

Smith was out on bond before his bond was revoked on May 10.

He’s now back in custody and will be back in a courtroom in June to appeal the decision to revoke his bond.