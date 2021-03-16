Norfolk students create online petition in support of teacher who resigned due to in-person learning concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two high school students in Norfolk are championing for teachers to have a choice.

They started an online petition after one of their teachers resigned due to concerns over the return to in-person learning. The students are hopeful the petition will spark a meaningful conversation for compromise.

After nine years at Lake Taylor High School, Chad Nuber is closing the latest chapter in his education career.

The U.S. history teacher told 10 On Your Side his wife is immunocompromised, but he said his requests to remain teaching virtually were denied.

“I definitely did it with a heavy heart,” Nuber said about his resignation.

To prepare for in-person learning, Norfolk Public Schools teachers went back to campuses on March 1. Nuber said he requested to continue teaching virtually for two more weeks past that date in order to meet with his wife’s doctor.

His wife has an autoimmune disease. He said the school denied the request.

“I was fully prepared to return to the building and just take the extra precautions. I just wanted to get the OK from the specialist and put both of us at ease,” Nuber said.

After more discussions with his principal and Human Resources, Nuber felt he had no other choice but to resign. He shared a video with students informing them of his resignation.

“We were really hurt by it because that was one of our favorite teachers,” said Angel Facey, one of Nuber’s students. “He makes it relatable which makes it fun.”

Angel and her twin sister, Heaven Facey, started an online petition and contacted school officials after seeing the video.

“In order to give teachers a choice on whether they get to go back to the building or not — just like students have the choice of going back to the building and learning,” Angel said.

“It’s for all teachers because they are the ones who teach us everything we know. They take care of us,” Heaven added.

The petition has gained over 1,200 signatures in just 24 hours.

10 On Your Side received a statement from Norfolk Public Schools regarding the situation.

“Norfolk Public Schools’ Department of Human Resources staff members are in contact with all employees who have expressed concerns or the need for special accommodations surrounding the return to in-person learning and operations. Employees have been asked to go through the proper channels and be able to provide medical documentation that supports their need for special accommodations. The situations are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and remain between an employee and their respective HR generalist. We are not able to discuss or disclose the decisions that are reached or the accommodations that are granted

“This remains a challenging time for school divisions as we all continue to navigate through the uncharted territory created by this pandemic. On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the City of Norfolk School Board unanimously approved the administration’s updated plan for a return to in-person learning and operations. The implementation of our plan began on Monday, March 1, 2021, as all teachers and staff were to return to their respective work locations. In October of 2020, well before the Governor’s suggestion and the School Board’s decision, Norfolk Public Schools’ Department of Human Resources had disseminated a survey to begin gathering input from employees regarding their needs in the event of a return to in-person instruction and operations. A follow-up survey was sent out in mid-February, with a reminder in late February. The purpose of the survey was for NPS’ HR staff to gather the concerns and ascertain the needs of staff members regarding a physical return to work for the administration to consider regarding necessary arrangements and accommodations for a safe return to in-person learning and operations. As always, the health and safety of our students and staff remains a top priority. Our administration remains committed to following key health mitigation strategies in an effort to ensure that we are providing safe teaching and learning environments for all.“

We asked NPS what accommodations were offered to Nuber. A spokeswoman said the issue is a personnel matter and the division is not at liberty to disclose or discuss employee information.

Despite the outcome, Nuber said he understands the situation, but he wishes there was more flexibility.

Still, he’s grateful for the support.

“That’s heartwarming to see. It’s very nice to know that the kids care,” Nuber said.

We’re told the principal of Lake Taylor High School is meeting with one of the students on Wednesday to discuss their concerns.