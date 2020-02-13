Norfolk student reports being followed by man while walking home from school

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools Acting Principal Maritsa Alger notified Chesterfield Academy families Wednesday that a student reported being followed Tuesday at dismissal.

In a letter sent home, Alger said the female student reported she was walking home when she believed she was being followed by a white man in a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The student avoided the man by running back to the school, Alger said.

Another student said they witnesses the incident and provided a similar account of what had happened.

Alger requested Norfolk Police patrol the area during the afternoon dismissal period Wednesday.

“I am also asking parents and guardians to talk with their children about what they can do to stay safe. This includes walking to and from school in groups, not accepting anything offered by a stranger and telling school administration immediately when they feel threatened by the presence of another person. Your partnership with the school is all-important in ensuring the safety of our students. As always, thank you for your support,” Alger wrote in the letter.