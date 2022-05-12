NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Out of more than 5,000 candidates, the U.S. Department of Education selected 161 high school seniors for the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars and one of those scholars is from right here in Hampton Roads.

Ayana Ashanti Askew attends Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk. She is one of only 20 students nationwide who earned the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts.

Askew is one of five recipients from Virginia schools.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 and was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. Then, in 2015, it was expanded again, this time to include accomplishments in career and technical education fields.

The Class of 2022 will participate in an online recognition program this summer.

To see the complete list of the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, click here.