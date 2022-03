NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State Spartans (24-6) are back-to-back MEAC champions.

In a highly anticipated championship game, NSU beat Coppin State 72-57 Saturday afternoon at Scope Arena.

As the tournament wrapped the first half, the Spartans lead the Eagles 24-20.

Second half of the #MEAC championship about to begin. NSU Leads Coppin State 24-20 @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/IrUQzE8HO1 — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperWAVY) March 12, 2022

It was during the second half that the Spartans continued to dominate scoring nearly 50 points.

With this win, the Spartans will return to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history.