Norfolk State updates COVID-19 protocols for sporting events

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University has adjusted its COVID-19 protocols for home games due to a recent and steady increase in coronavirus cases.
On Monday, NSU announced that starting Wednesday — which is the home men’s basketball game vs. Delaware State — attendance for at-home events will be capped at 60% of each venue’s capactity.
All spectators must also be vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the start of the game.
Vaccinated means two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson. Boosters aren’t required at this time, but a recommended.
Face masks will also be required for visitors. Limited concessions will be available.
