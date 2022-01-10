Norfolk State updates COVID-19 protocols for sporting events

Norfolk State University on Jan. 4, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University has adjusted its COVID-19 protocols for home games due to a recent and steady increase in coronavirus cases.

On Monday, NSU announced that starting Wednesday — which is the home men’s basketball game vs. Delaware State — attendance for at-home events will be capped at 60% of each venue’s capactity.

All spectators must also be vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the start of the game.

Vaccinated means two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson. Boosters aren’t required at this time, but a recommended.

Face masks will also be required for visitors. Limited concessions will be available.

