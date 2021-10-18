Norfolk State University’s Dr. Angela Reddix named to EBONY Magazine’s Power 100 List

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University’s Dr. Angela Reddix will be honored Monday after being named to EBONY Magazine’s Power 100 List for 2021.

The annual list honors achievements of Black Americans across multiple fields, from business and sports to activism and media. Others featured this year include Jada Pinkett-Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Hampton Roads’ Timbaland.

Reddix, the director of the Hodge Center for Entrepreneurship at Norfolk State, was named an innovation leader. In addition to her work at NSU, Reddix also owns a bustling health care management and IT consulting firm and runs a non-profit entrepreneurship program for teen girls called Envision Lead Grow.

Reddix will be honored at the Chrysler Museum of Art on Monday before EBONY’s ceremony in Los Angeles on Oct. 23. She’ll receive accolades from Gov. Ralph Northam, Senator Mark Warner and more.