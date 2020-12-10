Norfolk State University will honor 2020 Graduates with virtual ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University will host a virtual graduation ceremony honoring the 2020 May and December graduates on Saturday, December 12.

It can be viewed live on the University’s website, or its YouTube channel at 10 a.m.

The University said approximately 870 graduates from the May and December classes will be presented degrees.

“Even though we are unable to hold an in-person graduation, it is important for us to mark this milestone in the lives of our students through innovative virtual alternatives,” said NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D.

The virtual ceremony will combine some elements included in the University’s traditional graduation as well as incorporate new features that allow graduates to provide a personal message.

Highlights of the ceremony are set to include an opening video with a narrated history of Norfolk State University; remarks by Board of Visitors Rector Joan G. Wilmer, President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D., Senior Class President Zavier Andrew; announcements of the graduates by Provost DoVeanna Fulton, Ph.D., and the academic deans; and induction into the NSU Alumni Association by Association President Antonio Harrison.

The Presentation of Graduates will include the showing of personalized slides with the graduates’ photos and a quote as their names are announced and “Pomp and Circumstance” plays in the background.

NSU said Graduates who did not submit their photos and/or messages will have their names appear on slides at the end of the ceremony.

In addition, Norfolk State said they are also recognizing its graduates with congratulatory print and radio advertisements, mailing gift boxes with NSU memorabilia from the Office of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, and with social media engagement.

