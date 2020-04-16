Norfolk State University will give students credits, refunds for unused housing, dining and parking benefits

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University says it will credit student accounts for unused housing, dining and parking benefits starting April 15.

The credits are being issued after COVID-19 forced students to complete the semester from home through online classes.

The housing and dining credits will be posted to student accounts starting April 15, minus Auxiliary Enterprise fixed costs.

Students who purchased parking decals will also have a credit put on their account for the unused parking benefits.

Students who still have a credit balance once the funds from unused housing, dining and parking are applied to their accounts will receive refunds.

The refunds will start being issued April 16.

Students who have given their banking information for direct deposit will get their refunds by April 23.

Those without direct deposit will receive a paper check via mail. Those checks will be mails no later than April 23.

Students can access their student accounts online to see how much in prorated credits they will receive. More information on the calculation of the credit will be given on the MYNSU portal.

