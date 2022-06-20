NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is set to receive the largest alumni gift in the university’s history.

Whitteney Guyton, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Norfolk State University Alumni, will be signing a contract committing to the gift which amounts to $1.5 million. The gift includes renaming and programmatic support as well as promotion of the University’s Innovation Center and State of The Art Theater.

“My days as a student on this campus have been the greatest investment I ever made in my education and the development of my companies,” said Guyton in a release announcing the gift. “What we learn as Spartans happens within and transcends the classrooms and the campus itself.”

Following the donation, Brown Hall’s state-of-the-art Mainstage Theater will be named the Whitteney Lynn Guyton Theater while the Norfolk State University Innovation Center will be named the WLG Innovation Center.

Guyton received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Norfolk State University. She is also a QMHP with a Master’s Degree in Counseling. She is the founder and CEO of Synergy Health Systems, America’s first African American female brewer.