Norfolk State University to receive $100,000 donation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Norfolk State University is set to receive a $100,000 donation from the Bank of America Hampton Roads President Frank Castellanos.

This donation will support the NSU School of Business and its Innovation Center (NSUIC).

The donation will be used to support financial seed grants for entrepreneurial exercises, and provide resources for the center’s business incubator program. lt will also give direct assistance to students by helping them financially, provide them with career counseling, job preparedness training and placement.

University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston will accept the donation at noon on Sept.27 at the Norfolk State University Business Innovation Center, 520 East Main Street, Norfolk, Va. 23510.

