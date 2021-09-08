Norfolk State University to provide every student, faculty member with Apple devices

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local businessman in Suffolk who survived COVID-19 says if the trends continue, next year this time, the nation will still be in an uphill battle with the virus.

10 On Your Side first brought told the story of defense contractor Robert Twine who caught the virus in the early stages of the pandemic. He says had it not been for the doctors and nurses and hospital, he probably would not have survived the darkest days of the pandemic.

"About the Easter time frame of 2020 and whatever treatment they were using was really working," said Twine. "The doctor said 'well we have tried everything else so let's give him heavy doses of steroids and that's what turned it around.'"

Today his hair is back, his energy is back and he can travel the world to help build and maintain the fleet for the U.S. Navy. Twine is disappointed that some people are calling what almost killed him a hoax.

"I was going to have that vaccine," explained Twine, who's also a man of faith, says while he was hospitalized for COVID-19, he saw the face of death not once while under sedation and on a ventilator at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Twine believes there is more that needs to be done to help the community he still has natural COVID-19 antibodies and he is fully vaccinated.