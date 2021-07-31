Norfolk State University to offer first M.S. CyberPsychology degree program in the US

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is set to offer the very first M.S. CyberPsychology degree program in the country.

The M.S. CyberPsychology degree program at NSU is a two-year asynchronous online program that prepares students to become social science researchers with an emphasis in cyberpsychology.



According to NSU, Cyberpsychology “examines the reciprocal relationship between human behavior in the 21st century and the influence of digital technologies, building upon a wide range of psychological theories and emerging trends across all domains of human behavior and technology.”

The program’s graduate-level training and social science research experience can mold students be competitive for jobs in academia, business, cybersecurity, education, health care, government/military, high-tech, and other areas of research & development.

Students seeking the degree begin in August and take either 9 credits (full-time) or 6 credits (part-time). Non-degree seeking students may also take up to three courses prior to full enrollment in the program. Courses are generally 8 or 16 weeks and are delivered completely online primarily using asynchronous instruction.

