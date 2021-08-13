Norfolk State University to host voting rights summit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is set to host a voting rights summit in honor of the 50th anniversary of the rewriting of the Virginia Constitution.

The event, scheduled for October 6, will also focus on racial disparities and inequities in education, healthcare, economic mobility and the criminal justice system across the Commonwealth.

Event organizers say the event replaces a planned televised gubernatorial debate hosted by the university and its debate partners between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin. The event was canceled after Youngkin failed to respond to the University’s invitation.

More details about the event, including the list of speakers, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.