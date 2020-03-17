Norfolk State University requiring students to move home for remainder of semester

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At least one university in Hampton Roads has decided to continue classes online for the rest of the spring semester in light of recent developments regarding the coronavirus.

Norfolk State University is requiring all students to remove their personal belongings from campus and move back home “immediately,” the school wrote in a notice to students, faculty, staff and administrators Monday.

Students will need to sign up for a time to retrieve their belongings between Monday, March 16, and Sunday, March 22. The Office of Housing and Residence Life will send additional information to students about sign-up times.

Access to residence halls will be limited from March 16 to the end of the semester. Card access to the halls will be shut down after March 22. Only residents with emergency or alternative housing will have building access.

Exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis, but only for students who can’t return home because of international travel or other “extenuating circumstances.”

Those students will need to submit an emergency alternative housing form by 5 p.m. Tuesday. A hard copy of the form can be sent to the Office of Housing and Residence Life via email at housing@nsu.edu or it be can be submitted to the front desk of the student’s respective residence hall.

Classes will be held remotely for the rest of the spring semester.

Faculty with NSU must give their courses online for the remainder of the semester starting March 23.

NSU is just one of many colleges and universities in Virginia and North Carolina transitioning to online-only classes for the immediate future to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Unlike NSU, many schools have only said so far they’ll be doing online courses in the near-term, not for the rest of the semester.

All on-campus events have been canceled.

Questions regarding housing should be directed to the Office of Housing and Residence Life at 757-823-8407 or email housing@nsu.edu.

